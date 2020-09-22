TS MLC polls: Preparation of electoral rolls from Oct 1

As per the schedule, the ECI will issue notice for registration of voters on October 1 and the last date for submission of applications will be November 6

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday gave the green signal for preparation of electoral rolls for erstwhile Rangareddy-Hyderabad-Mahabubnagar Graduates constituency and the erstwhile Khammam-Nalgonda-Warangal Graduates constituencies which will fall vacant next year. The term of Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and N Ramachandra Rao will expire on March 29 next year.

As per the schedule, the ECI will issue notice for registration of voters on October 1 and the last date for submission of applications will be November 6. The draft electoral rolls will be published on December 1, following which objections and claims can be filed till December 31. These objections and claims should be disposed by January 12 and the final publication of electoral rolls will be on January 18 next year.

