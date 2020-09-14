TS mulls PPP mode for tourism circuits: Srinivas Goud

Minister said the State government’s proposal to establish seven waterfalls circuit in Adilabad district had been pending with the Centre for a long time

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said on Monday that the State government was keen on developing tourism circuits under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model in the absence of Central assistance for projects proposed by the State government.

Replying to a query by MLC Puranam Satish Kumar during Question Hour in the Legislative Council on tourism development in erstwhile Adilabad district, the Minister said the State government’s proposal to establish seven waterfalls circuit in Adilabad district had been pending with the Centre for a long time.

“The Rs 120-crore project was to be partly funded by the Tribal Welfare and Tourism departments of the State and the Centre was supposed to contribute Rs 100 crore,” he said.

He said the State government which has several novel ideas to develop tourism such as temple tourism and project tourism, has found no response from the Union government. “We really don’t know what they feel about the projects since they have neither rejected our proposal nor released funds for them,” he said.

He pointed out that Yadadri temple, Kaleshwaram project, Anantagiri, Phulaji Baba medicinal plant circuit, Budha Vanam, Kothagudem Haritha hotel and Ramappa temple are some of the major thrust areas in the State with tourism potential. In Buddha Vanam near Nagarjuna Sagar, the government was planning to develop a university on Buddhism, he said.

The Minister said that Gandhi Vanam, Pochera and Kuntala waterfalls, Pittaguda and Jodeghat have also been identified as some of the major tourism projects in the State. He said that an amphi theatre, museum and cottage facilities will be developed at Jodeghat even without Central assistance.

