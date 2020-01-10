TS Municipal polls: Candidates can use existing bank a/c

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission (SEC) has issued guidelines for the candidates contesting the ensuing municipal Elections in the State with regard to using existing bank accounts.

The SEC said that candidates for municipalities and corporations shall open a separate bank account exclusively for the purpose of election expenditure at least one day before the date of filing nominations informing the bank account number to the returning officer. All election expenditure shall be made by the candidate only from that bank account.

In case the time is not sufficient to open a new account, the SEC did partial changes in the orders issued last year allowing old accounts. “The candidates may use their existing bank account for the purpose of election expenditure in the ULB elections, notified by giving an undertaking in the prescribed format,” the SEC said.

