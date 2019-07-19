TS must eradicate malnutrition by 2022: NIRDPR

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: Telangana should strive to eliminate malnutrition by the year 2022, said the Director General, National Institute of Rural Development Panchayat Raj (NIRDPR), Hyderabad, Dr WR Reddy here on Friday.

Presiding over a high-level convergence meeting between several departments to augment nutritional outcomes in the State through ‘Poshan Abhiyan’, he said that eradication of malnutrition could be achieved by initiating a grassroot action through the involvement of Panchayati Raj institutes.

The meeting was attended by secretaries and head of the departments and officials of Women and Child Development, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Health, Education, Tribal Welfare, SERP and UNICEF.

Addressing the nutritional needs of adolescent girls with appropriate interventions was the need of the hour, said M Jagdeeswhar, Principal Secretary, Department of Women and Child Development.

Representatives from Tribal Welfare Department shared their efforts in implementing ‘Giri Poshana’ programme, which focuses on how diverse food items improve the nutritional status of women and children in tribal areas.

Vijaya Kumar, Director, School Education; Neetu Prasad, Commissioner, Panchayati Raj; Dr Christina Z Chongthu, Commissioner Tribal Welfare, and others were present.

