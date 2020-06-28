TS NRIs celebrate Narasimha Rao’s birth centenary

By | Published: 9:35 pm

Hyderabad: The birth centenary celebrations of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao commenced across the world on Sunday with Telangana NRIs residing abroad including TRS NRI wings from different countries organised the celebrations and lauded the services of Narasimha Rao who was the pride of all Telugu people.

The NRIs participated in the celebrations duly following physical distance during the meetings and also through video conferences in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

TRS NRI chapter of Australia was the first organisation to kickstart the birth centenary celebrations of Narasimha Rao ahead of the rest of the world owing to its local standard time. TRS NRI wing organised the celebrations in Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Adelaide and Brisbane among others.

TRS Australia president Kasarla Nagender Reddy said as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the birth centenary celebrations of Narasimha Rao were organised in a foreign nation for the first time in an attempt to create awareness about the former Prime Minister and his achievements.

TRS NRI wing in-charge of Australia’s Victoria State Uppu Sairam stated that Narasimha Rao was a pioneer in bringing economic reforms in India and was also responsible for putting the nation’s development back on track.

In Denmark, Europe Telangana Association organised the birth anniversary celebrations through a video conference in the wake of Covid-19 epidemic and paid tributes to the former Prime Minister. Speaking on the occasion, the Association founder Shyambabu Akula termed the year-long celebrations of Narasimha Rao’s birth centenary was commendable move by the Telangana government.

He asserted that people from all walks of life in Telangana State should honour those like Narasimha Rao cutting across the political party lines and ensure their place in the history. He said efforts will be made to install the statue of Narasimha Rao in Denmark as per directions of Minister KT Rama Rao.

Telangana Association of Denmark president Raju Kumar Kaluvala pointed out that Narasimha Rao was the only Prime Minister who was capable of speaking and writing all 14 languages mentioned on the Indian currency notes. He stated that the former Prime Minister brought land reforms and gave away hundreds of acres owned by him to the nation. TRS Denmark president Jayachander Ganta, Telangana Jagruthi president Santosh Rao Boyinapalli and others attended the video conference.

Telangana Malaysia Association and TRS Malaysia unit jointly organised the grand celebration of PV Narasimha Rao’s birth anniversary in Malaysia on Sunday. Duly following physical distance in the wake of Covid-19, the celebrations were organised in Kuala Lumpur. TRS Malaysia president Chittibabu said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was paying befitting tributes to Narasimha Rao by organising year-long celebrations of the latter’s birth centenary and honouring his services to the nation. Telangana Malaysia Association president Saidam Tirupathi and others attended the event.

In New Zealand, Telangana natives paid rich tributes to the former Prime Minister and participated in his birth centenary celebrations from their respective homes in the wake of Covid-19. Bala Beeram who is contesting to the New Zealand Parliament hailed the services of Narasimha Rao to the nation. New Zealand Telugu Association president Srilatha Magathala and others also lauded the decision of Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao to celebrate the birth centenary across the world throughout the year. The New Zealand unit of Telangana Jagruthi led by its president Jyothi Mallikarjun Reddy celebrated the birth anniversary of Narasimha Rao, recalling the economic and educational reforms brought by him.

TRS NRI Germany unit organised Narasimha Rao’s birth anniversary celebrations in a grand manner and recalled his contribution to the nation including bringing the economic reforms, despite running a minority government. They extended support to the Telangana government’s decision seeking Bharat Ratna to Narasimha Rao to honour his multi-faceted personality and services to the country. The celebrations were also organised in Latvia by TRS Latvia chapter and Latvia Telangana Association. TRS Latvia president Kranthi Kumar Pashikanti and others attended the programme.

