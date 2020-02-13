TS officials contend single-judge erred, file contempt appeals in HC

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge division bench of the Telangana High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, on Wednesday admitted six contempt appeals filed by Somesh Kumar IAS, Commissioner Rehabilitation and Resettlement, P Venkatarami Reddy (IAS), Collector, Siddipet district, Krishna Bhaskar (IAS), Jayachandra Reddy, Special Deputy Collector LA Kaleswaram Project, S Padmakar, District Joint Collector, and L Veer Singh, Tahsildar Thoguta, Siddipet district, against an order of the single-judge for violation of court orders.

The revenue officials were sentenced to fine, imprisonment and adverse entries in their service records. Earlier, it was complained that the Joint Collector who was directed to hear the objections of the farmers failed to do so and the action of the revenue authorities was held contemptuous by the single-judge. In the contempt case, the judge not only called up the Joint Collector but also faulted the other officials for lack of supervision.

The officials filed the appeals contending that the single-judge erred in punishing officials against whom there were no directions and also for passing the order on merits in the contempt case.

New State Secretariat

The same bench threw probing questions for the government to answer on its decision to construct a new Secretariat building. The court was hearing writ petitions on the need to construct and relocate a new edifice to house the State Secretariat.

Additional Advocate General N Ramachandra Rao pointed out that the Cabinet was still to approve the design and thus judicial supervision was premature. The Chief Justice pointedly asked Rao as to how the decision to construct the Secretariat was justified when this aspect of the decision was not reflected in the Cabinet resolution.

Factors such as WiFi, artificial intelligence, optical fibre etc, parameters of present justification were not placed before the court, he said. He further pointed out that the obvious legal process for the final design would be by consultation with the best of architects and at competitive rates. In the absence of such final implementations being stated, the Chief Justice wondered how even the Cabinet could come to a final decision.

TSPSC plea adjourned

The same bench adjourned a writ appeal filed by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC). The appeal was filed against 158 candidates who aspired for Physical Educational Trainer posts. Earlier, a single-judge directed the authorities to identify posts of PET in two categories — one for classes up to 8 and the other for classes 9 and 10. The authorities were then required to apply a lower cut-off mark for non-graduates for the lower classes and the prescription of graduation only for higher classes.

Jagan case

Justice G Sridevi adjourned the case of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to April 9 for final hearing. The AP Chief Minister had filed a petition urging the court to exempt his presence in the disproportionate assets cases. He challenged the order of the Special CBI Court which rejected his plea for exemption of appearance before the court. CBI counsel K Surender filed the counter on Thursday.

Construction works stayed

Justice P Keshav Rao directed the municipal authorities not to permit construction in a park area by Sri Pharma in Saroornagar Nagar. The judge made the interim order in a writ plea filed by the Doctors Colony Welfare Society in Saroornagar.

According to the petitioner society, members of the colony had developed the park for children. The society is engaged in a civil dispute with one Meh Jabeen. They said that at the instance of Meh Jabeen, the Saroornagar Gram Panchayat approved the layout. Though one acre was required to be earmarked as open space, only 1.4 guntas and 0.26 guntas parcels were left. Now attempts are being made to convert the park land into a place for human inhabitation. The judge stayed all further constructions.

Meanwhile, he also directed the municipal authorities to stall all constructions on a land in Bhongir. The judge passed the interim order in a writ plea filed by one E Ravinder Reddy, a resident of Bhongir. The petitioner complained that in spite of complaints to the municipal authorities, they were not taking actions to prevent illegal constructions of a commercial complex.

Takeover of Trident Hotels

The II bench of the National Company Law Tribunal, comprising Judicial Member Ananatha Padmanabha Swamy and Technical Member Binod Kumar Sinha, approved a resolution plan for the takeover of Trident Hotels by the Blackstone Group. The bench was dealing with a petition filed by Bank of Baroda which argued, inter alia, that the erstwhile management of Trident owed huge sums of money. The bench made clear that the approval of the resolution plan is not a waiver to any statutory obligations and liabilities.

