TS PECET 2020 physical efficiency test to commence from Oct 20

Published: 8:59 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) 2020 physical efficiency tests will commence from October 19.

The last date for submission of online applications without late fee is extended up to September 30. Candidates can download hall tickets from October 10. So far, the TS PECET received 3,968 applications for BPEd and 2,889 for DPEd courses.

