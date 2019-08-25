TS-PECET certificate verification from monday

By | Published: 11:09 pm

Hyderabad: The certificate verification for candidates who qualified in the Telangana State-Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS-PECET) will be conducted from August 26 to 29. The verification will be done at Nizam College, Hyderabad and Director of PG Admissions, Kakatiya University, Warangal. Candidates can exercise web options for allotment of seat and college from August 26 to 29.

A total of 1,773 convener quota seats are available in 22 colleges across the State. A total of 3,934 candidates appeared for the entrance exam conducted for admissions into BPEd and DPEd programmes, and 3,836 were declared qualified.