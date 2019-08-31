TS-PECET seat allotment out on official website

By | Published: 9:06 pm

Hyderabad: The seat allotment for candidates who participated in the first phase Telangana State-Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS-PECET) 2019 has been released on Saturday.

Of the total 1,771 convener seats in bachelor of physical education and diploma in physical education programmes, 1,399 were allotted to candidates and 372 seats were left vacant. TS-PECET convener Prof. P Ramesh Babu advised candidates to download the allotment order, joining letter, challan form for payment of tuition fee, if applicable, from the website http://pecetadm.tsche.ac.in/. Fee has to be paid at any branch of Andhra Bank in the State and after payment, students have to report at the college with allotment order, fee paid challan and joining letter till September 7, he said, adding that classwork will commence from September 9.