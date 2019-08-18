TS-PGECET: Over 40% opt out of web counselling

By | Published: 12:12 am 1:09 am

Hyderabad: More than 40 per cent of the candidates who qualified the Telangana State Post-Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS-PGECET) 2019 opted out of the first phase web counselling for admissions.

This year, 15,644 candidates qualified the TS-PGECET and of them, only 8,963 students took part in the first phase of web counselling for admissions into master degree programmes in engineering, pharmacy and architecture.

As many as 8,694 seats, including 5,469 MTech/ME, 3,129 MPharmacy/Pharm (PB) and 96 MArchitecture, were available under the convener quota in the counselling. Among students who participated in the web counselling, 6,096 candidates were allotted seats, including 3,977 in MTech/E, 2,050 MPharm/Pharm (PB) and 69 MArchitecture, on Saturday night, leaving 2,598 seats vacant.

A total of 1,955 students who qualified the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) also took part in the counselling. According to the rule, candidates who qualified GATE would be given first preference in the allotments and later for those who cleared PGECET. Accordingly this year, 968 students were given postgraduate seats in various streams of engineering.

“Over 40 per cent students who cleared PGECET dropped out due to various reasons. As per guidelines, first preference was given to candidates who qualified GATE and some could not get the seat due to non-local status,” senior official said.

The candidates who were allotted seats in the first phase were asked to download their allotment order, joining letter and challan form for payment of tuition if applicable. The fee has to be paid at any branch of Andhra Bank in the State. After payment of tuition fee, the students have to report at the allotted colleges along with an allotment order, fee paid challan and joining letter between August 19 and 23. Classwork will commence from August 26. The second phase of web counselling will commence from August 29.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter