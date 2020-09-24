TS PGECET results to be announced on second week of October

On Thursday, Osmania University which conducted the entrance examinations in 19 subjects at 22 centres in the State from September 21 to 24 said that candidates can download their response sheets and preliminary key on September 28

Hyderabad: The results of Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2020 will be released in the second week of October.

On Thursday, Osmania University which conducted the entrance examinations in 19 subjects at 22 centres in the State from September 21 to 24 said that candidates can download their response sheets and preliminary key on September 28. Objections, if any, can be submitted on the website https://pgecet.tsche.ac.in/ from September 28 to 30.

This year, 22,282 candidates registered for the examinations of which 75.43 per cent have appeared.

The TS PGECET is conducted for admissions into regular PG courses in engineering, technology, architecture, pharmacy and graduate level pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate).

