TS pilgrim who fell sick en route Hyderabad returns from Jeddah

Jeddah: Elderly pilgrim-couple from Sangareddy, who were stranded in Riyadh after a midair ordeal on their flight to Hyderabad from Jeddah, has returned home on Monday. The flight they were travelling on had to make an emergency landing in Riyadh after Mohammed Abdul Sattar, 62, complained of a pain in his chest.

The 62-year-old man was returning home on Saturday after performing Umrah along with his wife, daughter and son-in-law.

According to sources, the flight had to make an emergency landing at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, after the captain took the precautionary decision to divert the aircraft soon after Sattar fell ill.

After making an unscheduled landing at Riyadh, Sattar and his wife Wzeer Bee deboarded the flight and were rushed to hospital immediately, while his daughter and son-in-law returned back to Hyderabad.

After treatment at hospital, Sattar was brought back to airport but he was not allowed to travel as airport authorities demanded to submit his medical fitness certificate qualifying him to travel.

The couple who learnt that they had to submit a medical certificate started panicking and were seen weeping at the Airport when they were helped by an Indian who informed the Indian embassy community welfare officials about the couple’s ordeal.

Senior diplomat DB Bhati swung into action immediately after he go to know of their plight and sent an employee to to help them obtain the necessary medical documents to continue their journey back home.

