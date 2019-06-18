TS plans to add 700 MW solar power

By | Published: 1:07 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State will soon add about 700 MW solar power to add to the existing 3,500 MW even preparations are on the announce a revised solar energy policy for the State. The State also has plans to set up floating solar plants on at least two reservoirs, said Ajay Mishra, Special Chief Secretary, Department of Energy.

Of this, 400 MW will be through the state-owned power generator NTPC and the remaining 300 MW will be through state-owned miner Singareni Collieries Company Limited, which it is planning for captive use. With these, the State will look to regain the tag of being number one State in terms of installed solar capacity, he said.

The floating solar plants will be implemented by the Irrigation department.

The State’s current solar energy policy has been announced five years ago, when the newly formed Telangana State was reeling under power shortage. The focus then was on adding additional capacity and solar energy was the choice due to low project execution times. “We could deal with power shortage in about six months,” the senior official said.

The average per unit cost was about Rs 5.7 per unit during 2014-15. “We accepted the price as meeting the power requirements was important to support the industry,” he said adding that over time the prices have come down and it has helped the industry to expand. However, the State has then entered into long term power purchase agreements with the power producers. Currently, bidders are quoting around Rs 3 a unit, the official said adding that the panel makers stand to benefit from incentives announced under the Make-in-India programme and this will bring down costs further.

Apart from using renewable energy, Telangana is also in the forefront in thermal power as well as about 9,000 MW is under various stages of implementation. On using gas as fuel, he said it was not viable as the current gas price impacts the production costs. However, the State was going for critical and super critical thermal plants to higher efficiencies. While there is predictability in renewable energy outputs, there is need to research more on the panels and batteries, said Mishra at an industry event on Tuesday.

“Many said Telangana will turn into a `dark’ State as power crises will deepen. But we proved them wrong. TS has till recently been the largest producer of solar power. But now we are number two. That is because we have not added any new capacity in the last one year mainly due to various election codes. We will now get back to capacity addition soon,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter