TS police examines possibilities of financial firms operating during lockdown

By | Published: 3:34 pm 3:45 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana police are examining the possibility of allowing financial institutions including money transfer, money exchange and financing companies to operate during the lockdown in the State.

“We have received requests from various persons about difficulties of arranging money to fulfill their requirements and are examining it,” said Jitendar, Additional DGP (law and order).

Several families are dependent on their relatives who stay abroad and sent money through online money transfer channels. However, with the lock-down, the offices of these financial institutions are closed in the State.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .