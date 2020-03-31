TS police identifies over 1,000 contacts of Nizamuddin meet attendees

By | Published: 4:15 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana police have so far identified 1,030 people who came in contact with those who attended a religious congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi.

Out of the 1,030, 603 people were from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits. In a joint operation that was launched on Monday night, the police in coordination with the Health department started tracing the people who came in contact with those who attended the congregation.

Six people from the State who attended the same congregation died after they were affected by the COVID-19 virus. Eighty people from Nizamabad, 45 from Nalgonda, 38 from Warangal Urban and 30 from Adilabad were among the 1,030 people.

The teams went to houses of these people based on information collected from the district Special Branch units, which collected information locally. Soon after receiving information, the teams fanned out and traced the persons.

Wearing masks, the teams faced some reluctance from the people but officials convinced them explaining about the ill-effects of the virus and steps to be taken to prevent it from spreading to others.

Officials also advised them to extend necessary cooperation in the wake of virus scare.

A police official said those, who were suffering from virus symptoms, were shifted to the hospital while others were asked to be under home quarantine. He said a constant vigil would be maintained on the movement of these people.

“If anyone attempts to venture out, then they will be kept under isolation at the hospital,” he said adding that the administration has taken up the issue seriously.

The Health department is constantly monitoring the situation in consultation with other departments concerned to trace out more people affected by the virus. “We are only extending our support to the health department officials in bringing the patients to the hospital,” the official said.

