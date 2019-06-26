TS Police recruitment: Board assures fairness in verification

By | Published: 2:40 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board on Wednesday said there was misinformation being circulated that while verifying certificates pertaining to sports quota reservation, different standards and procedures were adopted at different certificate verification centers.

Stating that this was wrong, the Board reassured candidates that all those candidates who deserve consideration as per the recruitment rules under the meritorious sports persons quota would be accorded “absolutely fair and evenhanded treatment” while drawing the selection lists for various posts.

The Board said that verification of certificates of all those candidates who qualified in various Final Written Examinations (FWEs) in the ongoing recruitment process was conducted at 17 centers across the State from June 14 to June 22.

