TS Police recruitment board cautions against job frauds

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board has asked job aspirants to be wary of fraudsters and has announced rewards of up to Rs.1 lakh for information on brokers and touts.

Stating that the Board was ‘staunchly committed’ to the recruitment of the ‘best and most deserving’ candidates, its chairman VV Srinivas Rao said on Friday that candidates would be taken based on their merit in the academic and physical tests by strictly following the rules.

“In this regard, the candidates are alerted to pay no heed to any false, sensational or unsubstantiated rumours. Several special task teams have already been deployed across the State to check the nefarious activities of the swindlers and frauds who try to hoodwink prospective victims,” he said.

“Simultaneously, candidates are advised to inform the police or Board authorities or contact us on 93937 11110 or 93910 05006, to pass on information on cheats/touts/brokers,” Rao said, adding that depending on quality of the information, the Board would reward those persons giving reliable and workable information, with a suitable monetary incentive extending up to Rs.1 lakh.

