TS POLYCET: Students allotted seats, academic session to commence from Oct 7

Hyderabad: Students who participated in the first phase web-based counselling for admissions into diploma courses for the academic year 2020-21 through the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2020 have been allotted seats.

In a press release on Wednesday, the Department of Technical Education said a total of 45,207 candidates qualified in the TS POLYCET 2020 and 27,759 have exercised their web options. Out of 31,012 available seats in 128 polytechnic colleges, 22,064 (71.14 per cent) were allotted.

In 54 government polytechnic colleges, 11,205 seats were allotted out of 11,752, while in 73 private un-aided polytechnic colleges 55.85 per cent seats were allocated of 18,960 seats. Similarly, while there were 300 seats in one aided polytechnic college, 268 were filled.

A total of 47 polytechnic colleges including 40 government and seven private un-aided have witnessed 100 per cent seat allotments in the first-phase.

Students who got seats have to self-report online through the website https://tspolycet.nic.in, must confirm their seat and pay tuition fee on or before September 26. All candidates who receive provisional seat allotment order must report at the allotted college on October 5 and 6.

Commissioner of Technical Education and TS POLYCET convenor Navin Mittal said the academic session will tentatively commence from October 7, orientation sessions will be held from October 7 to 14 and classwork will tentatively begin from October 15.

