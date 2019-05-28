TS Prisons to guide Gujarat in jail reforms

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: A team of officials from Telangana Prisons Department will visit Gujarat in June to guide their counterparts on the reforms that transformed the prisons in Telangana.

“It is a matter of pride for Telangana. Even a developed State like Gujarat wants guidance from us in the Prisons Department,” said Prisons Department Director-General VK Singh here on Tuesday.

Following directions from the Government of Gujarat, the Director-General of Prisons, Gujarat, had written to Singh to send a team to Gandhinagar for a detailed discussion and presentation on the reforms introduced in Telangana prisons. He also called Singh and informed that the Gujarat government was impressed with the reforms being introduced in the Telangana prisons and wanted to incorporate the same in Gujarat prisons.