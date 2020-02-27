TS’ Priya, Laveti shortlisted for World Sailing Championship

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:39 pm 5:43 pm

Hyderabad: Jhansi Priya and sibling Dharani Laveti of Telangana have been shortlisted to participate at the World Championships at Lake Riva Del Garda in Italy from July 1 to 12.

Jhansi and Dharani finished a creditable 44th and 59th out of 181 sailors at the Atlantic Week at Vigo, Spain in October in the open category and are gunning for medal at the Nationals.

There is more good news with four girls from Telangana are in the National A Squad and all set to go for the Asian & Oceanian Championships at Trincomalee, in Sri Lanka from June 6-12 where the Monsoon winds could be a smashing 18 knots.

Being an Olympic year, the Yacht Club is making earnest efforts to make the girls participate for international exposure.

The Telangana girls represented India at the 2019 Oman Asians and while Preethi and Lakshmi graduated to juniors from sub juniors. Jhansi Priya was ranked 17 amongst girls in Asia and could well be in the reckoning for a medal at Trincomalee. The last time India got a Sub Junior Asian medal was by Harishta Tomar of Madhya Pradesh who got a bronze in 2014 at the Qatar Asians.

“This is matter of great pride for us and the girls have lost no time in stepping up intensive fitness and sailing sessions. All girls turn 14 this year and have one more year to seek the podium at both the Asians and Worlds. This experience will only help increase their medal potential,“ said Suheim Sheikh, coach and the President of the Yacht Club of Hyderabad.

Lt. Gen. KS Rao, VSM , President of the Telangana Sailing Association, said the Naavika Program at Hyderabad has been focusing on the girl child under the tagline ‘Dignity Through Sports’ which is managed by the Yacht Club of Hyderabad. “It is bearing fruit each year and we wish all the young sailors the very best on international waters at Trincomalee and Lake Garda,” he said.

Jhansi Priya, whose mother works at Yashoda Hospital, is all excited to represent India once again. “I’m supremely confident of getting a medal,’’ said Jhansi. Shei is currently ranked No.2 in India and 17 at the Asians. Her fitness is monitored by Suchitra Academy – the same centre at which PV Sindhu trains.

Compatriots Vaishnavi Veeravamsham and Parandi Ravali also are from Telangana and currently ranked fourth and fifth in India. Ravali finished 10th at the Atlantic Week at Portugal last October. The girls are studying at the IIM-Ahmedabad Alumni funded school Udbhav at Rasoolpura that supports them in their sailing endeavours.

