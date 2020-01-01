TS’ Rahul secures 3rd GM norm

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:30 pm

Hyderabad: State chess player Rahul Srivasthav secured the third and final GM norm and reached one step closer to the GM award during the Montbelluna Open which concluded in Venice recently.

Rahul has successfully completed all the norms and could become the third Grandmaster from Telangana if he earns 31 more Elo rating points. Rahul has a rating performance of 2638 points and would be playing in a few more tournaments in Italy to achieve the GM target. Telangana State Chess Association congratulated Rahul for his feat.

