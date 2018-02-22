TS ready to approach SC on reservations

By | Published: 12:50 am 1:46 am

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Wednesday said the State government was ready to approach the Supreme Court to provide reservations based on population and socio-economic backwardness.

Ali said the State government, after taking into consideration various parameters and percentage of population, had passed the ST and Minority Reservation Bill and sent it to the Central government. “It is a legitimate demand of the State government to increase reservations to STs and Minorities,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that if the Centre creates hurdles in increasing reservations as desired by the State, the government would knock on the doors of the Supreme Court. He pointed out that when Tamil Nadu had implemented over 60 per cent reservation based on socio-economic backwardness of the people. “Why is the same logic not applicable to Telangana State?” he questioned. He said the State government had not received any official communication from the Central government about returning the State Reservation Bill.