TS Red Cross gets all-in-one app

Published: 12:38 am

Hyderabad: Telangana Red Cross society, under the guidance of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, conceptualised a mobile phone app which facilitates one to become a member by registering, making the payment online and downloading the registration certificate immediately.

A unique concept in the country for Red Cross societies, the app was developed by Center for Good Governance (CGG) in a record 1.5 months. Save Life is the society’s objective and the CGG developed a novel feature in the app — anyone in need of blood can look on Google Maps for the nearest blood bank where blood is available. Live donors can also connect with each other on the app.

It connects in real time with the Central government’s eRaktkosh app to give up-to-date information to the needy. An innovative dashboard for registrations is in the app, according to a press release.

