TS’ Rejig.Hydstartups helps startups get 85 investor interest

Leading organisations like TiE Hyderabad, THub, IKP, IIIT-Hyderabad, CCMB, ICRISAT among others have come together for this collective initiative to help startups tide over the crunch period.

Hyderabad: The first batch of Rejig.HydStatups, an initiative of Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) together with incubators in the State, succeeded in getting 85 plus investor interests for the participating startups.

Rejig, a virtual micro-accelerator programme, saw a 3-week structured mentoring by 42 mentors conducting more than 375 meetings with 125 startups. The startups received one-on-one coaching on pivoting their business strategy post-COVID-19 and prepared them for pitching at sessions for investor access and corporate connect.

The programme culminated in a massive pitch-day event recently where more than 50 investors from various angel networks, venture capitalists, seed funds, and 20 corporations from different sectors listened to the 125 startup pitches. More than 85 investor interests and 20 corporate interests have been recorded so far.

Speaking about the initiative, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of IT, said, “The pandemic has shown us now more than ever the need for collaboration, and reflect upon the pressing problem for startups during a crisis. Rejig.Hydstartups was launched to use the synergies of our ecosystem through the city-as-a-whole approach, to mentor, support, and help the startups connect with investors and corporates. The success of this initiative is a testament to the strength of Telangana’s startup ecosystem.”

This programme was launched on July 27 and has witnessed over 300+ applications from startups from edTech, agri, foodtech, med/life Science, FMCG, manufacturing, for both corporate and investor access. The startups also had the opportunity to learn from prominent entrepreneurs through webinars that were powered by T-Hub.

Aavishkar, Accel, Arali Ventures, Ankur Capital, Artha Ventures, BASF Venture capital, Beenext, Beyond next ventures, Bharat Innovation fund, Chennai Angels, Chiratae Ventures, Draper Venture Syndicate, Endiya Partners, Exfinity Ventures, Hyderabad Angels, IAN, Ideaspring, Inflexor, Infoedge Ventures, Investopad, ITI growth opportunities, Lead Angels, Mantra Capital, Mumbai Angels, Pentathlon Ventures, Rebright partners, StartupXSeed, VCatalysts, Yournest, and others were part of the event.

The list of corporates that attended the demo day includes Microsoft, Infosys, SAP, Cognizant, Apollo, Qualcomm, Deloitte, and others.

The initiative was led by Deepanwita Chattopadhyay (CEO, IKP), Phani Pattamatta (Executive Director, TiE), Ramesh Loganathan (Head of Innovation Outreach, IIITH), Vinutha Rallapalli ( Director, T-Hub), Ramjee Pallela (COO, AIC-CCMB), Ratnakar Samavedam (Investment Director and Portfolio Management -Hyderabad Angels). Incubators CiE-IIITH, CCMB, ICRISAT, RICH, ALEAP, LVPEI, NutriHub, Mahendra Ecole and others were the mentors, a release said.

