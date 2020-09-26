TS Revenue Bill is for people’s land ownership rights without financial burden: KTR

Agricultural and non agricultural lands will be issued passbooks of different colours. Already, majority of the land and ownership related issues in the rural areas have been addressed, he said.

By | Published: 1:00 pm

Hyderabad: With the introduction of Revenue Bill, the Telangana government is focusing on addressing all land and asset ownership rights without imposing any financial burden on people, said Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao.

Agricultural and non agricultural lands will be issued passbooks of different colours. Already, majority of the land and ownership related issues in the rural areas have been addressed, he said.

Now, the Government is focusing on addressing issues concerning non agricultural lands, the Minister said while holding a video conference with elected public representatives, MLAs, colony association representatives and officials here on Saturday.

It is estimated that there are around 24.5 lakh properties in Hyderabad. A few properties in these are entangled in ownership and other disputes.

“The Telangana government is also focusing on addressing ownership rights of LIG and MIG people,” Rao said.

The government does not have any intention to collect any fee from people. The idea is to facilitate and address all ownership rights, said the Minister.

After discussing all issues in the video conference, if required, the government is prepared to take more decisions in the cabinet, the Minister assured.

In future, there should not be any land and asset transaction issues. To this effect, efforts are on to work out a permanent solution, he said.

During the next 15 days, all the elected public representatives should actively participate in the assets and property details uploading exercise in the Dharani portal, he instructed.

People should not approach any agents for uploading the details of their assets and properties. The entire exercise is being done for free and people do not have to pay a single rupee, the Minister said.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar and others participated in the video conference.