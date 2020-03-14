TS revises 2 BHK target to 3.44 lakh

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has set a target of building 3.44 lakh two- bedroom house in the State for which a budget of Rs 10,500 crore has been allocated, after revising the earlier numbers and adding the new houses to be built on beneficiaries’ own lands.

Minister for Housing Vemula Prashanth Reddy gave details of the newly- set targets while seeking a sum of Rs 8, 916.58 crore grant for the Housing department for 2020-21 in the Assembly on Friday.

He said the new target includes the 24.4 lakh houses that are in different stages of construction and the one lakh houses to be built on lands provided by the beneficiary, taking the total number to 3.4 lakh 2BHK houses which will make the State as the only one in India that has undertaken a whopping 10,000 crore square feet housing project for its people.

It was during 2015 that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao launched the 2BHK project aiming at building 2.80 lakh houses at a cost of Rs 18,000 crore. The unit cost was fixed at Rs 5.04 lakh for rural houses, Rs 5.30 lakh for ULBs, and Rs 7 lakh for the GHMC area. “I urge the members of the House to understand that the job is a difficult one and we have taken the work very seriously unlike what many of you think,” he said. He then said that while approximately 2 lakh houses have reached final stages of construction, around 40,000 houses were half complete which will be ready in two months and 30,000 houses are in the beginning stages of construction.

Centre’s share only 17%

The Minister, countering allegations of the BJP that the there was a substantial share of the Central government in the ambitious housing project that aims at providing a dignified living to the poor, said of the Rs 7,800 crore that the government had spent on the project, the Central share was only Rs 1,300 crore. Explaining further, he said that the Centre through two of its housing schemes contributes only 14% to the expenditure on every rural house, 18% to ULB house and 21% to the GHMC house. “This way the Centre ‘s share in Telangana’s two bedroom project is only 17% and remaining all is our own money,” he said.

Work faster in urban areas

The Minister said the construction work has been faster in urban areas with the availability of material, skilled technicians and contractors. He told members of the House that the government has chipped in by providing subsidy to contractors for buying cement and steel for the construction of the houses. Displaying the various mega housing projects that the government has undertaken and completed in Kollur, Medchal and other areas under the GHMC area, he wanted everyone to understand the size of the project before raising apprehensions.

He further pointed out that the 2BHK project has also contributed to raising the GSDP, as it employed a huge number of workers. “In the GHMC area 50,000 workers, and in rural Telangana 27,000 workers are involved in construction work. Which means over 1 lakh people have been paid by us every day adding to the income of the State,” he added.

