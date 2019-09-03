TS’ Rohan, Maansha corner glory

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:19 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Rohan Arya Gondi clinched the boys under-15 title while Maansha Bohra reigned supreme in the girls under-15 category in the Oorja Junior and Pro squash open national championship held in Secunderabad on Tuesday.

Rohan got the better of Adhish Kancharla 11-4, 11-3, 11-2 in a straight contest. Meanwhile, Maansha also secured a convincing 11-8, 11-7, 11-7 victory over Nitya Singh in the final. Sanjay Pawar downed Ashraf Hussain 11-4, 11-8, 11-8 to clinch the pro title.

Results: All finals: Boys: U-11: Shrinith Subramanian Arun Subhas bt Lakshmana Harri 3-11, 5-11, 11-6, 11-8, 12-10; U-13: Arjun Somen bt Teerth Jilka 11-8, 11-4, 16-14; U-15: Rohan Arya Gondi bt Adhish Kancharla 11-4, 11-3, 11-2; U-17: Akhilesh Kumar bt Adhil Mohammed Syed 11-8, 9-11, 11-5, 11-7; U-19: Aman Kumar bt RJ Israel Titus Raja 11-6, 11-9, 11-5.

Girls: U-11: Yaavnaa Saravanakumar bt Priya Dharshini 11-6, 10-12, 11-2, 4-11, 11-8; U-15: Maansha Bohra bt Nitya Singh 11-8, 11-7, 11-7. Pro: Sanjay Pawar (1) bt Ashraf Hussain 11-4, 11-8, 11-8.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter