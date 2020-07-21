TS role model in irrigation, agriculture, power sectors: KTR

By | Published: 7:59 pm 8:00 pm

Karimnagar: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said Telangana had become the role model for the entire nation in three sectors – irrigation, agriculture and power.

“Telangana has set a new record by completing the world’s biggest lift irrigation scheme, Kaleshwaram project, within a span of three years. It has emerged as the rice bowl of the country by producing the highest quantity of paddy, and the State has not only overcome the pre-bifurcation power crisis, but has been supplying 24×7 quality power to the farm sector as also to domestic and industrial consumers,” the Minister said, participating in a slew of programmes in the town.

Stating that the Centre has appreciated the State government’s initiatives on all fronts, Rama Rao said all this was possible only because of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s initiatives. The Chief Minister also initiated steps to strengthen rural economy and life by providing basic facilities in all sectors in the past six years, he added.

The State government took up projects like Kaleshwaram, Palamuru-Rangareddy and Sitarma lift irrigation projects to ensure irrigation for 1.25 crore acres in the State, adding that the government was now focusing on health and education sectors.

Reacting to opposition comments on the Haritha Haram programme, Rama Rao said Chandrashekhar Rao took up the programme aimed at planting 230 crore sapling to provide a good environment for the future generations. “The Opposition leaders will get to know the benefits of planting tress if they visit Lower Manair Dam where the Chief Minister planted trees in 2017. Greenery has enveloped the area now,” he said.

Responding to Manakondur MLA Rasamai Balkishan’s request to take a decision on lands acquired for Nedunur power plant and SRSP project, the Minister assured that he would take up the matter with the Chief Minister.

BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar named the daily water supply scheme as “KCR Jalam”.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .