TS Ryots warned against ‘Rice Blast’ fungus

Hyderabad: The Commissioner of Agriculture Department has cautioned farmers in Telangana to be aware of the presence of “Aggi Tegulu” (Rice Blast), a fungus in paddy crops in some districts of the State.

Farmers were directed to follow the instructions of agriculture scientists of Prof Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University to control the blast as it is one of the most destructive diseases of rice that could reduce the yield drastically.

The Commissioner also directed all the extension officers to be available to farmers to help them deal with the fungus. Farmers have been asked to stop applying nitrogenous fertilizers as the climatic condition in the State was conducive for the spread of the fungus. The advise to farmers is that they can first control the blast and then apply nitrogen if needed in additional doses.

Farmers were also advised to immediately remove all weeds mostly from the grass family, Tunga and Garika, growing in proximity to paddy and apply Muriate of Potash in 10 to 15 kg doses per acre to improve resistance of the rice plant. The MoP application must be done in two phases. Similarly, they can also spray Trycyclozol and Mancozeb mix or Kasugamycine by mixing it in water based on the severity of the disease.

