TS scheme for farmers worthy of study: Arvind Subramanian

Hyderabad: Telangana government’s Farmers’ Investment Support Scheme (FISS) which envisages financial assistance of Rs 8,000 an acre per year to every farmer is a “model that should be studied by the Union government”, Arvind Subramanian, Chief Economic Advisor to the Central government, has said.

Subramanian, who met Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in New Delhi on Thursday, hailed the Telangana government’s plan to assist farmers and informed the Chief Minister that he was a big fan of the scheme. Subramanian’s praise for the scheme came when he bumped into Chandrashekhar Rao who was on his way to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s office.

Calling the scheme a “great relief” to farmers of the State, Subramanian told Chandrashekhar Rao that he had asked Jaitley to study this ‘Telangana model’.

The Chief Minister, when informed by Subramanian that he would be in Hyderabad on Monday (February 19), invited him for lunch at his official residence. He also told Subramanian that he would be briefed on the scheme by State government officials during his trip to the city.