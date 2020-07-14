TS Secretariat demolition: Govt told to file resolution

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:02 am 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: While extending the interim order requiring no further demolition of the State Secretariat building, a two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy on Monday asked for the resolution for demolition of the Secretariat. The panel was hearing a PIL filed by Prof PL Vishweshwara Rao questioning the demolition of the present Secretariat building’s 10 blocks, covering approximately 10 lakh sft, without following the due procedure of law and decision to construct the new Secretariat building adjacent to the Hussain Sagar as against the Environment Protection Act 1986, the Disaster Management Act 2005 and in violation of an earlier ruling of the High Court, of National Green Tribunal and Supreme Court.

The bench while hearing the matter asked Advocate General BS Prasad to file the resolution in a sealed cover before the court as the same is considered as confidential. The matter will be again heard on July 15 after the resolution is placed before the court.

Seed sellers under scanner

The said panel directed District Agricultural Officer, Mulugu, to collect seeds from sellers and send the same for testing to labs to ascertain their purity and called for reports within two weeks. The panel was dealing with a writ plea filed to ensure that farmers do not invest on bad crops. The petitioner complains against inaction of the State Agricultural Department in testing seeds that are being sold in the market in Mulugu.

The petitioner Cherukuri Satish Kumar contended that certain private companies selling seeds were not maintaining minimum Genetic Purity Standard limits as prescribed by Seed Act 1966 and General Seed Certification Standards by indulging in the distribution and sale of spurious chilli seeds with full knowledge of the lack of prescribed standards for genetic purity and germination. He sought a direction for holding such companies liable and asking them to reimburse and pay damages/compensation for the spurious distribution and sale of chilli seeds to the affected farmers and to cancel their certificates.

The panel also directed notices to the manufacturers of alleged spurious seeds. The matter will be taken up by the court on July 27.

PIL on private drivers dismissed

A PIL pertaining to providing ration and financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to private drivers in the State saw a closure before the said panel on Monday. It was hearing the PIL of Rapolu Bhaskar who pleaded for private drivers in the State as being unable to meet day to day expenses during lockdown. While the petitioner sought a direction to the State government to provide financial assistance of Rs 15,000 to the drivers in Telangana, the panel directed the petitioner to ask the drivers to apply under the scheme floated by Prime Minister to support the people below poverty line till November end, which provides them with ration and other necessities, and disposed of the PIL.

Covid care: Hearing today

The panel heard PIL filed by R Srivatsan relating to failure of the State authorities in making teaching hospitals attached to government hospitals and hospitals attached to private medical colleges available for treatment in the face of the escalating Covid crisis.

The panel asked the Advocate General as to why was the State government not taking appropriate steps in spite of criticism from higher echelons and the Central government. The petitioner pointed out that patients at Gandhi Hospital were facing difficulty in getting admitted as the hospital was not taking up admission without Covid report. The bench questioned the State as to why other hospitals were being opened up for testing and not for treatment of Covid. It also pointed out that the patients cannot run from testing labs to Gandhi Hospital as there were no adequate transportation facilities. It also voiced concerns of the people in rural areas who were in dire need of Covid treatment and were being made to run from pillar to post. The bench directed Dr Srinivas Rao, director, Health and Family Welfare, to appear before it on July 14 for hearing the matter.

