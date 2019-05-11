TS seeks Sushma’s help for visa to kin of Hyderabadi killed in London

By | Published: 3:11 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Saturday sought the help of Union Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj to arrange a passport and visa for the mother of Nadeemuddin, who was murdered two days ago in London.

In a letter addressed to Swaraj, Mahmood Ali said Ayesha Sultana, the mother of Mohammed Nadeemuddin, wanted to travel to London. Nadeemuddin’s wife was eight months pregnant and Ayesha Sultana wanted to be there to extent moral support and help her daughter-in-law.

The TS Home Minister requested Swaraj for help in arranging a visa and passport for Sultana at the earliest on humanitarian grounds.

