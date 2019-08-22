TS set an example in use of technology: Indrakaran Reddy

By | Published: 1:12 am 1:20 am

Hyderabad: Citing the example of Kaleshwaram irrigation project, the Minister for Environment, Forests, Science and Technology, A Indrakaran Reddy said Telangana was setting an example for other States in making good use of technology.

Addressing the national meet of State Science and Technology Councils here on Thursday, he said Telangana was harnessing nearly 3 tmcft of water every day from Medigadda barrage through Kaleshwaram project.

The water is being reverse pumped into the main River Godavari and diverted into a huge complex system of reservoirs, water tunnels and canals, he said.

More than 230 crore seedlings are proposed to be planted in the State under the Haritha Haram in the next three years, he said. Of this, 130 crore seedlings are proposed to be planted outside the notified forest areas.

DST Expert Group on State Science and Technology Councils Chairman Satish B Agnihotri said Telangana State showed good potential in the development and application of Science & Technology in various fields.

During the three-day meet, representatives of different Science and Technology Councils from across the country will make presentations on different topics and projects.

State S&T Councils serve as focal points for formulation, planning, coordination and promotion of S&T activities and aid in preparing State S&T plans, facilitating technological interventions, disseminating S&T information and injecting scientific temper.

Telangana State Council of Science and Technology Member Secretary Ravi Kumar Puli said establishment of innovation hub at Regional Science Centre, Warangal with a cost of Rs1.80 crore and Regional Science Centre at Karimnagar with a cost of Rs15.20 crore was under progress.

The project to set up kitchen waste operated bio-digester plants in different hostels with Rs 1.60 crore was also under execution, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter