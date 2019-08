TS-SET results to be out on Friday

By | Published: 7:21 pm

Hyderabad: The Osmania University will release the results of Telangana State-State Eligibility Test (TS-SET) 2019 on Friday at 3.30 pm.

The test was conducted in 28 subjects in computer based mode in test centres located in Adilabad, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Warangal, Khammam, Medak and Ranga Reddy districts on July 5 and 6. Candidates can view their results on the websites www.telanganaset.org and www.osmania.ac.in.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter