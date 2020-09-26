TS-SET unlikely to be held this year

The UGC gives the accreditation for conducting in the examination for three years. Such permission was granted to the OU in 2017 and in the last three years, the OU has held three SETs before the accreditation expired in 2019.

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS-SET) is unlikely to be conducted this year as the University Grants Commission’s accreditation for the Osmania University (OU) for holding the test, ended last year.

In order to hold the examination, the university authorities have to send a proposal to the UGC seeking permission. The UGC, after inspecting the university with its expert committees, accords permission for holding SET in different disciplines.

The TS-SET is conducted for candidates seeking eligibility for recruitment to posts of assistant professors/lecturers in the universities and degree colleges in the State.

“We have ascertained the number of vacant posts at the assistant professor level. We are in the process of getting accreditation from the UGC and we have written to the State government as well. It takes six months for the accreditation process to complete. Given the pandemic situation, we cannot say how long it might take. This year, the TS-SET is unlikely to be held,” an official said.

Last year, 44,649 candidates registered for the TS-SET in 29 subjects and of them 32,284 had appeared. Of the total who took the test, 7.55 per cent were declared qualified.

