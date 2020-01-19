TS Shakti wins e-Governance award

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: The Computer Society of India Special Interest Group ( CSI SIG) e-Governance Award has been conferred on TS Genco for its initiatives, including TS Shakti project, during the 53 Annual Convention CSI held on Friday at KiiT (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology), in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

TS Genco replaced its in-house software application by implementing centralised ERP solutions across all its plants and Corporate Office. The ERP initiative in TSGenco has been christened as “TS Shakti”(TS Genco System to Harness Ample Knowledge Transformation for Harmony and Integration) as it promises to lead into a new era of information management in the organization.

The Genco partnered with SAP India Pvt.Ltd has been using the SAP ERP System implementing it in 18 modules in the shortest time of ten months. To initiate steps towards a paperless enterprise, TS Genco partnered with SAP for implementation of e-Office using SAP FLM (File Lifecycle Management) and Dashboards using Mobile Technologies. The e-Office solution has been inaugurated by D Prabhakar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director, TS Genco and pilot went live on 22 February 2018.

Further, in order to make use of huge transactional data being generated in ERP system, TS Genco partnered with SAP to develop Dashboards for senior level management using SAP Analytics and thus implemented Mobile Application to bring important KPIs and online generation, State demand and reservoir levels on one single unified platform. These exemplary IT implementations has bagged much coveted award .

B.P. Acharya, Special Chief Secretary, and Director General for Dr. MCR HRD who was special guest on the occasion congratulated TS Genco for the splendid work in the field of Information Technology. D Prabhakar Rao, congratulated the ERP TS Shakti team for their dedicated efforts and the team work.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter