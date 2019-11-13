TS shooters excel in Asian meet

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:44 pm

Hyderabad: Apart from splendid gold winning performances by Esha Singh (air pistol) and Srikanth Dhanush (air rifle) there was more good news for Telangana shooters at 14th Asian Shooting championship in Qatar.

Abid Ali Khan shot a bronze and team gold in the 50m rifle prone men junior. Rudraraju won team gold medal in Clay Pigeon Skeet shooting men junior while Olympian Kynan Chenai clinched men’s team silver medal in clay pigeon trap.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.