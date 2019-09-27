TS should take advantage of corporate tax cut by Centre: Rangarajan

By | Published: 9:33 pm

Hyderabad: Former Governor of undivided Andhra Pradesh and ex-RBI Governor C Rangarajan has said that with the Centre’s recent announcement on cut in Corporate tax, industrialists were in a mood to set up new manufacturing units instead of expanding existing ones and Telangana should take advantage of this.

Stating that it was a blessing for Telangana to have huge tracts of land available for setting up industries, Rangarajan said this was favourable for setting up food processing industries and manufacturing units, particularly since Public Sector Undertakings are in a bad shape.

Rangarajan made these observations when Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar called on him on Friday.

Vinod Kumar and Rangarajan had discussions on various issues ranging from water to food processing units during their 40 minute interaction. The TRS leader explained about the projects being constructed on Godavari and Krishna Rivers, the new ayacut that is coming into use and stabilization of the existing ayacut through Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme on Godavari and Palamuru Lift Irrigation Scheme on Krishna.

The former Governor said that State planning boards and NITI Aayog at the Centre should act as think-tanks of the governments and plan as per the requirements of the governments. “The government should also review and improve ongoing programmes and schemes and bring in new plans according to the requirements of contemporary society,’ he said.

Vinod Kumar also explained about Mission Bhagiratha and Mission Kakatiya, and various developmental projects taking place in the State. Rangarajan gave a patient hearing and appreciated the work done by the State government in the Irrigation sector. He enquired about the power supply to these mammoth lift irrigation projects. “Power from NTPC as per the bifurcation Act, Badradradri and Yadradri projects which will become operational soon will take care of the power requirements of the projects,” the TSPB vice-chairman explained to him.

The former Governor suggested that once irrigation picks up, the State Government should concentrate on sale of the produce, and suggested that food processing units should be given priority.

“I came to know that Karimnagar and Nizamabad are producing good amount of maize, and are suitable for setting up of food processing industries. Telangana is also producing good cotton and it will be advantageous if the State government can think of spindles,” he said.

