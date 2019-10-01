TS’ Sneha to compete in India Open

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:44 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad teen golfer Sneha Singh will become the first junior girl player from Telangana to compete in the Hero Women’s India Open (HWIO), co-sanctioned by the prestigious Ladies European Tour, when the tournament kicks off on Thursday.

The 15-year-old girl is the only amateur participant to win the Domestic Pro Tour in this season. Sneha, a Class XI student from Delhi Public School is trained by Hyderabad Golf Club. Her father, Sanjay Singh is a Class A coach from the Indian Golf Union. This is Sneha’s first attempt in an international pro event.

Sneha is a part of the Hyderabad Golf Association Junior Training Programme. Talking about the competition, Sneha said it is a matter of pride to represent her home club HGA in the tournament.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter