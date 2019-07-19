Telangana State social welfare students launch own satellite

By | Published: 9:42 am 11:13 am

Hyderabad: In a remarkable feat, students of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Schools launched the SWAEROSAT-1 in the early hours of Friday.

The tiny payload was sent into the stratosphere with the help of a massive balloon at 2.40 am today. The launch was carried out with help of Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Hyderabad.

With skills imparted during an aeromodelling summer samurai camp, the students designed and developed the SWAEROSAT-1. It will provide atmospheric details about temperature, the ozone layer, and radiations among others.

Announcing the launch of SWAEROSAT-1 in an early morning post on Twitter, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society secretary Dr.RS Praveen Kumar said it was perhaps for the first time in India that students had launched their own satellite.

“Immensely grateful to TIFR for this historic opportunity. Aiming beyond the Everest,” he said.

