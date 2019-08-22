TS Speaker visits Kerala Assembly

By | Published: 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: Speaker of the Telangana State Legislative Assembly Pocharam Srinivas Reddy visited the State Assembly complex of Kerala at Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. He was received by his Kerala counterpart P Ramakrishnan. The two discussed among other things the legislative procedures and functioning of the legislature in both the States. Ramakrishna presented a memento and some books to Reddy.

