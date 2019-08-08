TS Sports Minister Srinivas Goud inaugurates Table Tennis Academy

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:32 am 12:48 am

Hyderabad: State Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud on Wednesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art Table Tennis Academy at the NSL Centrum Mall in Kukatpally.

Speaking at the event, the Minister urged the academy officials to put all their efforts to win an Olympic medal for the country. The academy is monitored by Somnath Ghosh, the coach of Akula Sreeja. Players who are part of the national team and several State players will also train at the academy. Recently, Sreeja from the academy won three medals at the Commonwealth Championships.

The event was attended by Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao, SATS Chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy, VC and MD of Sports Dinakar Babu, Secretary of Telangana State Table Tennis Association P Prakash Raju and chairman of MLR Group of Institutions Marri Laxman Reddy. The vice-president of NSL Centrum Mall M Venkatram honoured the Minister and the MLA during the occasion.

