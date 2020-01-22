TS’ Sravya-Sathwika bag silver in Khelo India

By | Published: 6:05 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana’s women’s doubles pair Sravya Shivani and Sathwika Sama went down to Snehal Mane and Mihika in the under-21 tennis final to settle for a silver medal in the Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati, Assam on Wednesday. The duo lost the match 6-3, 3-6, 7-10. Meanwhile, the State ended its campaign with a total of 21 medals including 7 gold, 6 silver and 8 bronze to finish at the 15th position.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.