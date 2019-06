TS’ Sreeja Akula upsets Divya

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Sonepat: Telangana’s Sreeja Akula, who represent Reserve Bank of India, pulled off a major upset against sixth-seeded Divya Deshpande 4-3 in the National Ranking Table Tennis Tournament at Sonepat on Wednesday. In a match which went down the wire, Sreeja recorded a 11-9, 8-11, 2-11, 11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 11-9 victory over Divya.

In the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals, Manav Thakkar who survived a scare in against Delhi’s Payas Jain in the first round beat Abhishek Yadav 4-0. Meanwhile, it was a shock exit for fourth-seed Arjun Ghosh as he went down to Haryana’s Jeet Chandra 11-8, 9-11, 9-11, 9-11, 8-11.

Resuts: Men: Pre-quarterfinals: Thakkar bt Abhishek Yadav 11-7, 11-8, 11-2, 11-5; Soumyajit Ghosh bt Manush Shah 11-7, 11-8, 11-7, 11-9, 11-3; Sanil Shetty bt Aadarsh Om Chetri 11-7, 11-7, 11-7, 5-11, 11-7; Jeet Chandra bt Arjun Ghosh 3-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-9, 11-8; Sudanshu Grover bt Sourav Saha 6-11, 11-4, 9-11, 11-4, 14-12, 11-9; Harmeet Desai bt Kiranjoy Pushilal 11-5, 11-8, 11-7, 11-8; Jubin Kumar bt Abhimanyu Mitra 11-6, 11-7, 7-11, 11-8, 11-5; Amalraj bt Ronit Bhanja 11-6, 11-9, 11-2, 6-11, 11-6. Women: Pre-quarterfinals: Sreeja Akula bt Divya Deshpande 11-9, 8-11, 2-11, 11-9, 11- 8, 9-11, 11-9; Archana Kamath bt Anindita Chakraborty 11-5, 11-7, 9-11, 11-2, 12-10; Prapti Sen bt Mallika Bhandarkar 9-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-5, 9-11, 10-12, 11-9; Diya Chitale bt C. R. Harshavardhini 11-8, 12-14, 11-8, 11-8, 11-5; Sutirtha Mukherjee bt Shruti Amrute 11-9, 11-3, 11-6, 11-5; Sagarika Ggosh bt Shweta Parte 11-9, 11-4, 5-11, 12-10, 11-9; Anusha Kutumbale bt Nikhat Banu 11-13, 11-3, 8-11, 11-5, 11-9, 11-9; Madhurika Patkar bt Moumita Dutta 11-5, 4-11, 9-11, 11-7, 11-7, 7-11, 11-9.

