TS suitable for large scale cultivation of oil palm

By | Published: 12:59 am

Hyderabad: Telangana is poised to become one of the largest oil palm cultivators in the country due to availability of land and favorable conditions for growing this crop on a large scale. The multiple irrigation projects in the State are making Telangana a prominent State for oil palm plantation and processing activities, said Sanjay Goenka, MD and CEO – 3F Oil Palm.

Currently, oil palm is being grown in Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam and Bhadradri districts and is cultivated in about 45,000 acre producing 30,000 tons of crude palm oil.

The State has a potential to increase the cultivable land to 7 lakh acre, he said adding that this will increase employment opportunities and also attract investments from processors.

Any edible oil-bearing crop across the world produces a maximum of 500 kg oil per hectare, while oil palm produces about 4,000 kg of oil per hectare.

The crop life cycle is estimated at 25 years. India is still producing only 40 per cent of its requirements and the balance 60 percent is met through imports. India is presently importing about Rs 75,000 crore of oil palm every year, Goenka said in a release.

