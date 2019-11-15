Telangana swimmer reaches new milestone

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:09 am

Hyderabad: Syamala Goli became the only women swimmer from Telangana to cross River Ganga at the 12th National Takshila Open Water Long Distance Ganga Swimming Competition at Patna, Bihar. The event was organised by Bihar Swimming Association under the aegis Of Swimming Federation of India. Shyamala, who began swimming at 47, finished sixth amongst the 40 swimmers from all over the country.

She earlier represented India at FINA World Master’s Championship held at Gwangju, South Korea in which she swam 3 kms Open Water and secured 22nd position.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .