TS swimmers shine on Day One

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:35 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana swimmers bagged three gold medals on the opening day of the 6th national masters aquatic championship at the GHMC Swimming Pool in Secunderabad on Saturday.

Dr C Raj Kumar won the first gold for the hosts after clinching top honours in the 400m free style in the 80+ years category. His compatriot Om Avtar Seth took the silver. Later, K Surendra won a gold in the 100m back stroke in the 50-54 years category while Meenakshi Jain took top honours in women’s 30-34 years 100m breath stroke event.

Results: 400 mtrs free style (80 +Men): 1. Dr C Raj Kumar (TS), 2. Om Avtar Seth (TS);

100 mtrs breast stroke (35-39 men): 1. Ajith sudharshan (TS), 2. Tripath Prashant (Mah), 3. Lamade Chandrakant (Mah);

100 mtrs back stroke (50-54): 1. Surendra K (TS), 2. Zakria Ali Khan (AP), 3. Patil Uttam (Mah)’

100 mtrs Breast stroke (30-34 women): 1. Meenakshi Jain (TS), 2. Sonali Manohar (Mah), 3. Sapna Yadav (Mah).

