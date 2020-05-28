TS to allow mild, pre-symptomatic cases to stay at home

By | Published: 11:10 pm 11:12 pm

Hyderabad: Mild and pre-symptomatic coronavirus positive patients in Telangana will be allowed to stay in their homes to recover while critical cases needing immediate intensive care support will be admitted to Gandhi Hospital.

State Health Minister, Eatala Rajender, in a high-level review meeting with health authorities on Thursday, said that patients who don’t have enough space at home and find it difficult to keep themselves isolated, will, be provide institutional quarantine facilities.

Those residing in districts will have access to isolation facilities at the nearest District Hospital and for patients from Hyderabad, quarantine facilities will be provided at Government Ayurvedic Medical College, Erragadda. Critically ill patients needing ICU facilities will be admitted to Gandhi Hospital, he said.

The Health Minister has also directed officials to set-up special fever clinics from Primary Health Centre (PHC) level to tertiary level across the State. “We can prevent new infections only if we detect coronavirus cases quickly. Surveillance has to be strengthened in all the villages across the State through ASHA workers. Field level workers must track fever cases in each household,” Rajender said.

Patients with typical symptoms of coronavirus including cold, cough and fever will now have separate outpatient facilities in all the Government hospitals. Isolation centres are also being set-up for Covid-19 positive cases and suspects in all the District Hospitals.

With coronavirus positive cases rising steadily, the Health Minister urged health department to be alert.

