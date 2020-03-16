TS to fully utilise its share in Godavari, 530 TMC from next year: KCR

By | Published: 8:10 pm

Hyderabad: Reiterating the State government’s resolve to fully utilise Telangana’s share in Godavari river water for the benefit of the State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday said that all steps were taken to utilise 530 TMC of water by next year.

Replying to the discussion on Appropriation Bill in the State Assembly here, the Chief Minister said the State was inching forward to fully utilize the 950 TMC of its share in Godavari water. “While 530 TMC of water will come from Kaleshwaram, Devadula and Sitarama projects will yield another 75 TMC and 175 TMC respectively to facilitate irrigation of one crore acres of land in the State,” he said, adding that increased acreage will result in increase in incomes of farmers.

With regard to Kaleshwaram, Chandrashekhar Rao said steps have been taken to lift three TMC (from the present two TMC) of water to Mid Manair and two TMC to Mallannasagar, making the dream of filling Kondapochamma at the earliest.

Countering the allegation of Congress floor leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka that the government had failed to protect the rights of Telangana and conceded to the demands of upper riparian State Maharashtra by cutting down the Kaleshwaram project height, the Chief Minister challenged the Congress leader to show proof of any agreement that the erstwhile Congress government had entered into with Maharashtra.

“I will resign for the Chief Minister’s post if you show me any agreement that Congress government had entered into with that State,” the Chief Minister said, adding that the State government which gave utmost priority to irrigation had several rounds of talks with the Maharashtra Chief Minister on Kaleshwaram. “I cordially invited Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh for the inauguration of Kaleshwaram project which is an indication that none of them had any objection to Telangana utilising its rightful share,” the Chief Minister pointed out.

Chandrashekhar Rao took objection to Congress party’s allegations that the government had not followed norms while taking up irrigation projects and had not submitted Detailed Project Reports of projects to the House for scrutiny. “The problem is that while you are worried about the ten truck loads of DPRs, the farmers are reaping bumper crops with the water from projects. Has anyone ever seen water for 120 days of the year in canals under the Lower Manair Dam?” he asked.

He said the State government will not rest till it stabilises its share by fighting for its rights in any forum. “We will not let the precious water go waste into the sea. We will also build 1,200 check dams in two years to utilise every drop of water so that water levels rise and inland fisheries get a boost,” the Chief Minister said.

