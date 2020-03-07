TS to honour Captain Fatima, Sravanthi on Women’s Day

By | Published: 10:53 pm 12:28 am

Hyderabad: As part of International Women’s Day celebrations, the State government has announced presentation of awards to eminent women from various fields.

The list of women to be honoured in connection with International Women’s Day on Sunday include Captain Syed Salwa Fatima, the first woman pilot from the old city; Mallari Jammu, best artist in traditional Oggu Katha, Palle Vani, special contribution in the field of Folk Arts – Bonalu; Mangli Satyavathi, special contribution as folk singer; Vangipuram Neeraja Devi, special contribution in the field of Classical Dance, Inampudi Srilaxmi, special contribution in poetry, Professor Surya Dhananjaya, special contribution in Telugu Literature; Lakshmi Reddy, special contribution in the field of painting; Manjula Kalyan (Swayamkrushi) and Bonda Rama Lila (Mano Vikasa Mallikamba Kendram), remarkable contribution in case of children with special needs and P Saritha, remarkable work in women rights.

The others to be presented the awards include Sravanthi, working as Bank Probationary Officer overcoming her disability from Cerebral Palsy, Deekshitha for best performance in weight-lifting, Shyamala Goli, exceptional performance in swimming, G Nirmala Reddy, special contribution to journalism, Begari Laxmamma, remarkable contribution in the field of organic agriculture and seed bank development, Milkuri Gangavva, contribution in creating awareness on Telangana language and rural culture through ‘My Village’ Show, Dr Manjula Reddy, commendable contribution for the work on structure and synthesis of bacterial cell wall, Pawar Anitha, staff nurse, commendable service in medical field by conducting high number of deliveries in agency area, Sharada, best ANM and Punam Kavitha, best Asha worker.

The awardees also include D Sandhya Rani, best Anganwadi teacher, NVL Sowjanya, best supervisor, Tekam Yamuna Bai, best Aganwadi helper, Manisha Saboo, centre head at Infosys Pocharam, Inspiring young girls to build careers, Usha Rani Manne, vice-chairperson, FLO, Hyderabad, Dr Anjali Devi, commendable services in medical field, Dr Aruna Devi, Best Lady Yoga trainer, Saroj Bajaj and Mamatha Raghuvir, remarkable contribution in social service.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.